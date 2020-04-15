|
A local doctor is charged with statutory sodomy, accused of having deviate sexual intercourse with a child less than 14 years old.
The charge against Jonathan Philippe, age 40, of Platte City, was filed on April 4. Philippe is a medical doctor who until November had practiced at the Saint Luke’s Multispecialty Clinic in Platte City. He most recently had been working for Mosaic Lifecare.
Court documents detail accusations against Philippe upon a child victim whose father had allowed her to stay with the Philippe family. The alleged incidents took place in the Philippe home, which is located in a subdivision in unincorporated Platte County south of the city limits of Platte City.
Allegations against Philippe stemmed from an incident in which he had given the victim a $20 bill for “passing his test,” according to court documents. Philippe’s wife had asked the victim about where the money had come from, as it was not normal for the victim to have cash in hand since the Philippes provided for the victim’s needs and didn’t regularly hand cash to the child.
