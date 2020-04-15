Call 816.858.2313 to subscribe! LOCAL DOCTOR CHARGED WITH MOLESTING CHILD

4-15-20 A local doctor is charged with statutory sodomy, accused of having deviate sexual intercourse with a child less than 14 years old. The charge against Jonathan Philippe, age 40, of Platte City, was filed on April 4. Philippe is a medical doctor who until November had practiced at the Saint Luke's Multispecialty Clinic in Platte City. He most recently had been working for Mosaic Lifecare. Court documents detail accusations against Philippe upon a child victim whose father had allowed her to stay with the Philippe family. The alleged incidents took place in the Philippe home, which is located in a subdivision in unincorporated Platte County south of the city limits of Platte City. Allegations against Philippe stemmed from an incident in which he had given the victim a $20 bill for "passing his test," according to court documents. Philippe's wife had asked the victim about where the money had come from, as it was not normal for the victim to have cash in hand since the Philippes provided for the victim's needs and didn't regularly hand cash to the child.

4-8-20 by Ivan Foley

County okays $48,000 pact to 'educate' targeted voters

4-8-20 by Ivan Foley

Landmark editor Platte County Commission entered into a contract to pay a public affairs firm up to $48,816 to perform what one commissioner described as 'targeted education' of potential voters. Per the contract, The 'targeted education' campaign could mean up to four phone calls and up to eight direct mail pieces to identified voters who have voted in at least two of the past four primary elections in Platte County. The contract calls for Clout Public Affairs, LLC to conduct "sales tax issue education" of tax questions the county commission plans to put on the ballot later this year, most likely in August.

4-8-20 by Ivan Foley

Revenues for county were lagging before the 'stay at home' order was issued

4-8-20 by Ivan Foley

Landmark editor The April numbers are in and they don't necessarily paint a bright picture. Through the first one third of 2020, sales and use tax revenues are down a combined total of 11 percent compared to last year at this time for Platte County. In terms of actual dollars, the county is down close to $600,000 in revenue compared to this time in 2019. The news is likely to get worse in future months. It's important to note these revenue numbers are for consumer activity that took place well before the pandemic and "stay at home" order temporarily shuttered many retailers.